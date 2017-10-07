Topeka man arrested for aggravated robbery, kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in custody after an aggravated robbery and attempted kidnapping.

Officers responded to a call of an aggravated robbery on Friday, October 5 around 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of SW Byron Lane. As officers were receiving information on the call, other officers saw a suspicious car traveling north on SW Lane commit a traffic violation and attempted to stop it.

Police said the white Hyundai matched the description of a car taken from the aggravated burglary. The driver, Isaac King, of Topeka, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody. The officers then learned King was the suspect in the aggravated robbery at SW Byron. Police said King tried to force a victim into the trunk of the car.

King was booked in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated kidnapping, and several other charges.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.