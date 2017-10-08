Bounty of sunshine today, cooler and more rain ahead

A bounty of sunshine will return for today. Couple the sunny skies and southerly winds at about 5 to 15 mph, and that’ll help temperatures climb back into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Clear conditions stick around for tonight, to go along with calm winds. Those two factors will help temperatures fall pretty quickly once again into the 50s, with some areas of upper 40s possible, as well.

Increasing cloud cover will be the trend for tomorrow, but also quite a contrast in high temperatures. Some of our northwestern areas won’t see daytime highs beyond the 50s, while areas to the southeast will crack into the 70s. This temperature gradient will be due to our next cold front, which will mix in some rain chances, as well.

Rain chances will be on the rise as Monday progresses, but the first rain drops still look to hold off until the late afternoon and early evening. The bulk of the rain will fall late on Monday through the morning hours on Tuesday. Some trailing showers may spill over into the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, but otherwise a drier second half to Tuesday is expected.

Even as the rain departs, temperatures will be noticeably cooler across Northeast Kansas. Highs are expected to only top out in the 50s for Tuesday, but temperatures will gradually climb for the rest of the week. Highs will be flirting with the 80 degree mark once again, leading into next weekend.