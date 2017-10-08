Funeral services set for 2 Topekans killed in Lawrence shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Funeral services have been set for two of the three victims that died in the shooting that happened in Lawrence Oct. 1.

According to Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel, a public visitation for Colwin Lynn Henderson III, 20, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel on 401 SW Harrison St. in Topeka. Funeral services will be held the following day at 10:00 a.m. at Love Fellowship Church at 2636 SE Minnesota Ave. in Topeka.

A public visitation for Tre’Mel DupreeDean-Rayton, 24, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10:00 a.m. with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel.

The services for the third victim that died, Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, were held Thursday Oct. 5 and Friday Oct. 6 in Overland Park.

Names for the two Topeka men that were injured have not been released. The suspect or suspects in the shooting have not been named either.