Pumpkin Palooza catapults locals into fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Charlie Brown may have the great pumpkin, but in the capital city its Pumpkin Palooza that brings locals together – ready to celebrate fall.

Pumpkins filled the property lining Lake Shawnee’s swim beach Saturday, all to support the Easterseals Capper Foundation.

President & CEO, Jim Leiker told KSNT News “its just great to engage and involve the community in what we’re doing.”

“We’re very blessed!”

Celebrating its second year – the event’s co-chair, Stacy Moriarty said Pumpkin Palooza’s family friendly atmosphere makes it simple to chip and give back.

“I wanted to be a part of another wonderful, fun event that everybody can bring their families out to and have a great time.”

Its hard not to have a great time. From pumpkin catapults to games, crafts and pie eating contests – Topekans came together in support of our neighbors living with disabilities, furthering the mission of the Capper Foundation.