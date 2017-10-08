Retiring “The K?” New stadium talks trending in Royals off-season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – They may have unlaced their cleats for the year, but the Royals still have us talking.

If recent discussions hold up, you may be catching your next ballgame in a brand new stadium.

Kansas City leaders and other area agencies are researching the possibility of new digs for the boys in blue.

A city spokesperson said officials regularly look at long term planning. Ideas currently on the table include housing, urban development, locations for corporate headquarters and stadiums in the downtown area.

Should a plan come together, crews wouldn’t break ground on the new stadium for several years. An exact location hasn’t been provided.

Royals Vice President of Community Affairs and Publicity, Toby Cook said – “we are not involved in any way shape or form in the discussion about this other than first meeting where they gave us the info.”

Kansas City’s Downtown Council is conducting the study.