Topeka family cooks special meals for every Kansas City Chiefs game

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One Topeka family takes being a Kansas City Chiefs fan to a whole new level. Jessica Beam’s father, Alan, makes a special meal every Sunday the Chiefs play. He bases the food around where the opponents are from.

“Tonight’s the Houston Texans so we have big rib eye steaks. For the Los Angeles Chargers we did a big sea food boil. The Eagles in Philly so we had big Philly Cheese steaks,” said Jessica Beam.

Jessica is a Chiefs super fan. She goes to the games, collects memorabilia and usually has season tickets. Even her dog is named after a Chiefs player, Tamba Hali. This year, however, she gave up on seeing the games at Arrowhead to save up for her wedding.

“I already told my fiance that I gave up regular season, so if we have home playoffs games we’re going to find a way to go,” said Jessica.

Jessica credits her dad for turning her into a fan when he took her to her first Chiefs game as a little girl. As the years go on, Jessica said she becomes even more thankful for this time with her dad.

“Obviously not a lot of girls get to share something that is such a mans sport with their dad and I love it. I’ve told my fiance multiple times that I know you have to work so I’m going out to my dad’s to watch the game,” said Jessica.