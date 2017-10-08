Wichita sharply reduces shelter pet euthanasia rate

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Wichita officials say the city’s animal control department has reduced the euthanasia rate for shelter pets by about two-thirds in the last eight years.

A report presented to the city council this week shows the city euthanized 6,300 dogs and cats in 2009. That number dropped to 2,000 in 2016.

Wichita police Capt. Michael Allred, who runs the animal control department, attributed the decline to a better relationship with the Humane Society and rescue groups. He also cites a commitment to keeping shelter animals alive twice as long as state law requires.

The Wichita Eagle reports state law requires pet owners to reclaim their animals in three days. Wichita made a policy decision to hold animals for six days before euthanasia is considered.