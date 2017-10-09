Multi-vehicle accident reported in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident Monday morning in southeast Topeka.

The crash was first reported around 7:00 a.m. involving two vehicles in the 4500 block of SE Adams. It was then reported not long after that two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials on scene tell KSNT News Dodge Caravan was north on Adams when they were hit by a Dodge Ram pickup in the intersection of 45th Street that was heading west and trying to make the light. Not long afterward, a Nissan Frontier pickup was stopping to avoid the accident and was rear ended by a Ford Fusion.

Officials report one person from the Dodge Ram was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was first on scene after an officer observed the accident happen.

Westbound traffic on SE 45th Street just before SE Adams has been shut down while crews work the scene. Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News it is best to avoid the area.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will update when new details become available.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation for the accident.