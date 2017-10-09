Approaching rain chances, followed by a drastic cool-down

High temperatures today will vary quite a bit across Northeast Kansas. Some northwestern areas may struggle to get out of the 50s and 60s, with 70s to the southeast. Winds will pick up as the day progresses, with north and northeasterly winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph by this afternoon.

Most of today will be dry, before rain chances return late this evening. Some of our southeastern areas could see some thunderstorms mixing in, as well. Otherwise, widespread showers will spread in late tonight through the morning hours tomorrow. Some trailing rain is possible for the early afternoon hours tomorrow, before all of Northeast Kansas dries. Even as spots dry out tomorrow, mostly cloudy conditions will stick around.

Besides the rain chances for the first half of Tuesday, we’re also tracking Tuesday to be the coolest day so far this season. Morning temperatures in the 40s will only climb a few degrees, at best, as most of the region will see daytime highs still in the 40s for tomorrow.

Temperatures will fall even more so by Wednesday morning, as spots will wake up to temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. Middle 30s are possible to the west, so some patchy areas of frost can’t be entirely ruled out there.

This drastic cool down will be short lived though, as temperatures will gradually warm right back up into the low 80s leading into the weekend.