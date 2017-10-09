Crash involving cattle truck shuts down eastbound I-70 in Dickinson County

Related Coverage Live Northeast Kansas traffic

CHAPMAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A crash involving a cattle truck late Monday morning has shut down part of Interstate 70 in Dickinson County, west of Junction City.

The crash was reported around 11:00 a.m. at mile marker 291 in Dickinson County, near Chapman.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNT News injuries are unknown at this time. The eastbound lanes of I-70 near the crash have been shut down while crews work the scene.

KHP is investigating.

KSNT News will update when new details become available.

Whenever you see News happen, send us your News Tips, photos or video by using the Report!t Feature on www.ksnt.com or on our KSNT News Mobile App.