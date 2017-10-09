Police investigating deadly shooting in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in central Topeka.

Police said the shooting happened in the west alley of the 14-1500 block of SW Western Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell KSNT News they are looking for a red Fiat occupied by three black men for more information on this incident.

Police said the victim will be identified after family has been notified.

Anyone with information are asked to contact 785-368-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update as new details become available.

