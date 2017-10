BELVUE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man has died after being involved in a fatal crash in Pottawatomie County.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 24, just west of Belvue.

The crash involved a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim Monday as Shane Abeyta, 25, of Manhattan.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.