More than a dozen candidates running to be your next governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — More and more people are running for next year’s election to be your state governor. There are a total of 11 Republicans and 4 Democrats running.

KSNT News reached out to our Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty who tells us the other 7 candidates will have to work much harder to get their names out there. With their being 9 candidates, this will break the record of republican candidates running since 1964, which had 8.

“This time we’ve got the gamut on the Republican side. We have some very well-known names and then we have some candidates who are hoping to break through,” said Dr. Beatty.

Here’s a list of candidates currently in the running according to The Capital Journal:

Democrat, Carl Brewer — Mayor of Wichita from 2007 to 2015

Democrat, Josh Svaty — Farmer

Democrat, Jim Ward — House Democratic Leader

Republican, Jim Barnett — President of the Shawnee County Medical Society

Republican, Wink Hartman — Owner of Hartman Oil

Republican, Kris Kobach — Kansas Secretary of State

Republican, Ed O’Malley — President of the Kansas Leadership Center

Republican, Jeff Colyer — Lieutenant Governor

Republican, Mark Hutton — Business man

Republican, Derek Schmidt — Attorney General maybe

Republican, Kevin Yoder — US Representative

Republican, Tyler Ruzich – Junior at Shawnee Mission North High School

Republican, Ethan Randleas – High School Student in Wichita

Democrat, Jack Bergeson – High School Student in Wichita

Dominic Scavuzzo — High School Student in Kansas City, Mo

Chris Rockhold — ran for Congress as Libertarian

Republican, Ken Selzer, elected Kansas Insurance Commissioner in 2014

Independent, Pastor Richard Kloos from Berryton

Republican, Arden Anderson and Olathe physician

Republican, Leawood businessman Patrick Kucera, both Republicans.