More than a dozen candidates running to be your next governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — More and more people are running for next year’s election to be your state governor. There are a total of 11 Republicans and 4 Democrats running.
KSNT News reached out to our Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty who tells us the other 7 candidates will have to work much harder to get their names out there. With their being 9 candidates, this will break the record of republican candidates running since 1964, which had 8.
“This time we’ve got the gamut on the Republican side. We have some very well-known names and then we have some candidates who are hoping to break through,” said Dr. Beatty.
Here’s a list of candidates currently in the running according to The Capital Journal:
- Democrat, Carl Brewer — Mayor of Wichita from 2007 to 2015
- Democrat, Josh Svaty — Farmer
- Democrat, Jim Ward — House Democratic Leader
- Republican, Jim Barnett — President of the Shawnee County Medical Society
- Republican, Wink Hartman — Owner of Hartman Oil
- Republican, Kris Kobach — Kansas Secretary of State
- Republican, Ed O’Malley — President of the Kansas Leadership Center
- Republican, Jeff Colyer — Lieutenant Governor
- Republican, Mark Hutton — Business man
- Republican, Derek Schmidt — Attorney General maybe
- Republican, Kevin Yoder — US Representative
- Republican, Tyler Ruzich – Junior at Shawnee Mission North High School
- Republican, Ethan Randleas – High School Student in Wichita
- Democrat, Jack Bergeson – High School Student in Wichita
- Dominic Scavuzzo — High School Student in Kansas City, Mo
- Chris Rockhold — ran for Congress as Libertarian
- Republican, Ken Selzer, elected Kansas Insurance Commissioner in 2014
- Independent, Pastor Richard Kloos from Berryton
- Republican, Arden Anderson and Olathe physician
- Republican, Leawood businessman Patrick Kucera, both Republicans.