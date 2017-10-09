More than a dozen candidates running to be your next governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — More and more people are running for next year’s election to be your state governor. There are a total of 11 Republicans and 4 Democrats running.

KSNT News reached out to our Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty who tells us the other 7 candidates will have to work much harder to get their names out there. With their being 9 candidates, this will break the record of republican candidates running since 1964, which had 8.

“This time we’ve got the gamut on the Republican side. We have some very well-known names and then we have some candidates who are hoping to break through,” said Dr. Beatty.

Here’s a list of candidates currently in the running according to The Capital Journal:

  • Democrat, Carl Brewer — Mayor of Wichita from 2007 to 2015
  • Democrat, Josh Svaty — Farmer
  • Democrat, Jim Ward — House Democratic Leader
  • Republican, Jim Barnett — President of the Shawnee County Medical Society
  • Republican, Wink Hartman — Owner of Hartman Oil
  • Republican, Kris Kobach — Kansas Secretary of State
  • Republican, Ed O’Malley — President of the Kansas Leadership Center
  • Republican, Jeff Colyer — Lieutenant Governor
  • Republican, Mark Hutton — Business man
  • Republican, Derek Schmidt — Attorney General maybe
  • Republican, Kevin Yoder — US Representative
  • Republican, Tyler Ruzich – Junior at Shawnee Mission North High School
  • Republican, Ethan Randleas – High School Student in Wichita
  • Democrat, Jack Bergeson – High School Student in Wichita
  • Dominic Scavuzzo — High School Student in Kansas City, Mo
  • Chris Rockhold — ran for Congress as Libertarian
  • Republican, Ken Selzer, elected Kansas Insurance Commissioner in 2014
  • Independent, Pastor Richard Kloos from Berryton
  • Republican, Arden Anderson and Olathe physician
  • Republican, Leawood businessman Patrick Kucera, both Republicans.

 

 

