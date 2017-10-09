Occupants flee rollover crash in Arby’s parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a rollover accident on Monday morning in Southeast Topeka.

The crash happened in an Arby’s parking lot located at SE 29th St. and SW California Ave. just after 2:00 a.m.

Police say the car was driving eastbound on SE 29th St. when it rolled once and hit a small pole. When police arrived on scene all occupants of the car could not be found.

The vehicle has not been reported stolen. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers (785) 234-0007.