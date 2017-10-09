Officials ID Topeka woman killed in crash late Friday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman killed in a deadly crash late Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said Rosa C. Garrison, 24, of Topeka was a passenger on a motorcycle, driven by Austin L. Terry, 34, of Topeka, that was traveling north on North Topeka Boulevard Friday night when it struck a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado truck that was southbound on N. Topeka Blvd. and was attempting to turn left into a driveway of a house.

Deputies were sent to the crash scene just before 11:00 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Topeka Boulevard.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer tells KSNT News the driver of the truck, Chris j. Patterson, 42, of Topeka, was not injured. Terry was taken to Stormont Vail with non-life threatening injuries and Garrison was taken to Stormont Vail where she was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The accident is still under investigation.