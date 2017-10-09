Police ID victim in weekend fatal crash in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have identified the person killed in a deadly crash Saturday morning.

Topeka Police responded to the single car accident around 1:10 a.m. Saturday at SW 21st & Randolph. Police said on arrival, they found the car went off the road for an undetermined reason, struck a fence and a house in the 2700 block of SW 21 Street.

Police said the driver, Joseph Hollan, 38, was the sole occupant and was found unresponsive. Officers attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, but were unable to revive him.

The investigation is ongoing.