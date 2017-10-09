Rainy, chilly, and wet Tuesday expected

What we’re tracking:

Rain tonight

Chilly and wet tomorrow

Quick warm-up into the weekend

High temperatures today varied significantly with some only reaching the 50s in Central Kansas! We also had 80s in spots to our southeast! A strong cold front has been the culprit of these crazy temperatures. The front will help drop temperatures into the 40s area-wide tonight. Showers are expected across western areas tonight through Tuesday (Topeka pointing west). While a few thunderstorms are possible across southeastern regions tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with the greatest threats being hail and damaging winds.

The front will help drop lows well into the 40s tonight. Tuesday will be chilly and wet with some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen this season! Highs will generally be in the upper 40s with the best chance rain coming in the morning. With clearing expecting Tuesday evening, we’ll see the coolest conditions so far this fall. I’m expecting temperatures to drop to the middle to upper 30s with patchy areas of frost. Wednesday should by very autumn-like with sunny conditions and temperatures only in the 60s across the area.

We’ll begin a dry stretch starting on Wednesday that should last us through Friday. Highs will warm up to the upper 70s by Thursday. We should be flirting with the 80s again by Friday and Saturday. we’re tracking another system that will bring another cold front with rain chances by Saturday into Saturday night.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller