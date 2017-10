Topeka, Kansas – The Lady Blues of Washburn Rural will have a chance to defend their state title from a year ago. They claimed another 6A regional golf title today in Topeka at Lake Shawnee Golf Course.

Here are the final results of the tournament for both the team and individuals.

Team finish: 1 Washburn Rural 2 Manhattan 3 Derby #StateBound — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) October 9, 2017