13-year-old charged in Facebook shooting

WJAR-TV Published:

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in Massachusetts after police say he shot a 12-year-old following a dispute on Facebook.

Police say the shooting happened around noon Monday after the teen was confronted by a group of juveniles at his home in Taunton.

Taunton Police Lt. Paul Roderick says the teen retrieved a rifle registered to his mother from a locked safe and shot the 12-year-old in a nearby wooded area.

Roderick says the bullet went through the boy’s arm before becoming lodged in his rib cage. He is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

The teen has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon within 500 feet of a dwelling.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s