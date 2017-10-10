Another suspect sentenced for 2014 kidnapping of Junction City woman

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Junction City man who took part in a woman’s kidnapping that led to her murder has been sentenced.

Christopher Pugh, 33, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of kidnapping. In his plea, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, Pugh admitted to participating in the kidnapping of Amanda Clemons, a 24-year-old woman whose body was found in Geary County in February 2014.

Pugh admitted in his plea that on February 7, 2014, he was one of the defendants who met the victim, who was a prostitute, at a hotel in Junction City and kidnapped her. The defendants beat the victim in retribution for comments she had made on social media. During the beating, the defendants demanded the victim pay $300. They took the victim to another hotel room in an unsuccessful attempt to get the money, after which they transported her to a home on Fort Riley where two of the defendants lived.

While at the home, the defendants allowed the victim to call her young son and her mother. The victim’s mother realized the victim was in danger and called Junction City Police. When police called the victim’s number to check on her, the defendants listened to the call on speakerphone. At that time, Pugh left the house alone and did not take part in the murder.

Fearing that police were coming to arrest them, defendants Drexel Woody, Larry L. Anderson and Marryssa Middleton took the victim to a bridge in a remote part of Geary County. Once there, Anderson and Middleton resumed the beating and attacked the victim with a knife. The victim broke free and jumped off the bridge, falling 15 feet and breaking her ankle. Anderson and Middleton found the victim in the snow beneath the bridge and resumed the assault and eventuallly killed her.

Earlier this month, Woody was sentenced Monday to 16 years in federal prison and in May Anderson and Middleton were sentenced to 28 years in prison.