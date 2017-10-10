City of Topeka plans for future road construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The city of Topeka’s goal to improve the roads over the next three years continues.

At the city council meeting on Tuesday, public works will update the council on the preventative road maintenance program.

The preventative maintenance projects are more than 200 miles of road work in the city. The preventative maintenance projects will go until 2020.

City council gave public works the maintenance program to help reach their goal.

“It’s like buying a car, if you buy a brand new car, you know within 3,000-5,000 miles you’ve got to change the oil in the car,” Public Works director Jason Petty said. “So a new street there is preventative maintenance so if you do that regularly, you extend the life of that street.”

This years preventative maintenance project is going on in Central Topeka. The 2018-2019 work will be in East Topeka. The 2019-2020 projects will be in Southwest Topeka.

The specific areas affected by the preventative maintenance projects can be found by clicking here.