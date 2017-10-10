Crews investigating “suspicious” early morning house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating after a vacant Southeast Topeka house caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

TFD said the house near SE 26th and SE California Ave. caught on fire just before 2:30 Tuesday morning.

They said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but said it seems suspicious since all the utilities at the house are off.

Crews told KSNT news they saw flames in the front room.

No one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story and KSNT will continue to bring you the latest updates on air and online as more information becomes available.

