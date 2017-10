ULYSSES, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy from Ulysses.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Ulysses police were called to a Ulysses home last week because a toddler was unresponsive.

First responders found 13-month-old Jaxon Silva unresponsive. He was flown to a Wichita hospital, where he was declared brain dead on Friday.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

The KBI said no further information will be released for now.