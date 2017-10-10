Lingering rain, breezy, and chilly weather for today

Some scattered rain chances linger on through this morning, and even into the afternoon for some spots. Even when dry time mixes in, cloudy conditions will dominate the sky. Some of our western areas could squeeze out some peeks of sunshine late this afternoon into the early evening prior to sunset, but overall it’ll be a day of more clouds than sun.

Winds will shift to the northwest by this afternoon, but stay breezy with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph. Those cool winds with the lack of sunshine will prevent temperatures from warming up more than a few degrees throughout the day. High temperatures will be stuck in the 40s for today, with maybe a couple of low 50s sneaking in, as well.

The sky will gradually start to clear from west to east as day turns to night, and that’ll go along with subsiding winds. That will cause temperatures to fall into the 30s overnight tonight for most of Northeast Kansas. Some of our extreme eastern areas close to the Kansas-Missouri border could hold onto low temperatures in the 40s, if some lingering cloud cover sticks around throughout the night. But for spots that fall into the 30s, areas of patchy frost is possible by daybreak tomorrow.

Wednesday will start off chilly, but temperatures will rebound into the 60s under mostly sunny conditions. A gradual warm-up will put high temperatures in the 70s for Thursday, with 80s back for Friday.

Beyond today, the rest of the school and work week will be dry, before our next rain chance returns for Saturday.