Local event offers opportunity to dispose unwanted household electronic items

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County and the City of Topeka are partnering to offer city and county residents and opportunity to dispose of their unused household electronic items.

The Topeka/Shawnee County E-Cycle event will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at the Kansas Expocentre. The event is free of charge for the City and County.

The first Topeka/Shawnee County E-Cycle event was held on September 26, 2015. Roughly 650 people attended the event, contributing 90,000 pounds of materials for recycling. In April of 2017, 61,459 pounds of materials were collected and recycled.

“These recycling events have kept 227,000 pounds of materials from landfills,” said Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast. “That is an outstanding number, and I continue to be proud of this community for taking advantage of the program.”

Teknix Solutions will accept dozens of electronic items, which includes anything that plugs into a wall or takes batteries, free of charge. CRT monitors $15-19″ or smaller, CRT monitors and TVs $30 – 20″ or larger will be accepted, cash only. Accepted items range from desktop computers, DVRs, televisions, 8-tracks, cassette tapes, printers and land-line phones. Please visit https://www.topeka.org/Documents/E-Cycle.pdf for an extensive listing.

Teknix Solutions will accept dozens of electronic items to its facilities for proper disposal, which involves removing any materials that can be hazardous to the environment.