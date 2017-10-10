Local woman asking for your help to make quilts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of women who make quilts for people across the state is asking for your help. It’s a group of about seven women and they say they’re running out of materials to make quilts. This started more than two years ago led by Arliss Douglass, a resident at Presbyterian Manor in Topeka. Quilts are sent to organizations and businesses including schools, the police department, and the humane society. Without the materials needed, the group organizer says they can’t help the hundreds of people in need of quilts.

“We just feel like we’re serving the Lord in our own way,” Douglass said. “Maybe we can’t do the things we used to do, teach at Sunday school class, youth groups and stuff, but we’re still serving him.”

If you’d like to donate or even help make quilts call Arliss Douglass at 785-806-1816 or call the Presbyterian Manor at 785-256-0946