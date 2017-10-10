Police looking for information in rural Riley County burglary

By Published:
(Picture courtesy: RCPD)

RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are investigating a burglary reported in the 15000 block of Madison Rd.

Officers filed the report on the evening of October 6 and listed Robert Cammel, 62, and Laura Cammel, 56, of Riley, as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke in, causing damage and took a safe and a TV.

Police said the total loss is approximately $22,245.

RCPD is asking anyone with information to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

