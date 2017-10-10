Second suspect charged in death of Justice Mitchell

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Tuesday that charges have been filed against Ernest L. Williams IV, 19, in connection with the June 26 shooting death of Justice Mitchell.

The news comes six days after it was announced that another suspect, 17-year-old Lamero Dunstan, will be charged as an adult.

Kagay said Williams IV faces two felony charges for his alleged role in the drug transaction leading up to the homicide. Those charges are First Degree Murder, an Off-Grid felony; and Distributing or Possessing with Intent to Distribute a Hallucinogenic Drug (Marijuana), a Level 4 Drug Felony.

If convicted, Williams IV could face a life-sentence with no possibility for parole until serving at least 25 years. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

No court date has been set at this time.

