Silver Alert issued for Southeast Kansas woman

MULVANE, Kan. – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide silver alert for a Rose Hill woman Tuesday morning.

Authorities believe Dixie Adair, 86, may be headed west on Highway 81 after leaving the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.

She is described as a white female, who is 5 ft. 4 in. tall, 180 lbs., with blue eyes, blonde hair, and a fair complexion. She may be driving a 2011 white 4-door, Toyota, Camry with Kansas disabled tag: 88398. She may be disoriented.

Dixie Adair does have a heart condition and does take medication for her heart condition. Kansas Star Casino did report that Dixie Adair did seem to be disorientated when she left the Casino property and left her luggage at the front desk area. Her son, Brett Adair, reports that it is out of character for his mother to be gone this long and to not answer her cellphone.

Contact has been made with several area jails, hospitals, and other casino within Kansas and Oklahoma and no one has reported to have been in contact with Dixie Adair. Attempts have been made to try to ping the cellular phone, which Dixie Adair may or may not have, has come back unsuccessful at this time.

If contact is made, please contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (316) 322-4254.