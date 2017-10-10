Woman arrested after reported carjacking in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman was arrested following a reported carjacking Tuesday morning.

The Topeka Police Department said they received a report just after 9:30 a.m. from a victim who stated their vehicle had been taken by two known men armed with a weapon in the area of Rochester Cemetery in the 1200 block of NW Menninger. According to police the victim reported the suspects left east from that location in the stolen vehicle and another vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified a vehicle with similar description to the stolen vehicle minutes after the reported carjacking in the area of NE Chester and NE Sardou. KHP said the driver refused to stop but eventually struck a median in the area of SE Chester and NE Seward.

A woman, who was the driver and sole occupant was arrested for two felony warrants.

Police said the victim of the carjacking refused to cooperate with the investigation and refused to give a report once the vehicle was recovered.