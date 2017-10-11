3 dogs escape Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday at 2:42 p.m. An alert neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house located at 316 NW St. John St.

When fire crews arrived, they reported the wood frame house showing smoke. The fire was quickly extinguished and put out.

Upon search, no occupants were home at the time of the fire. Three dogs escaped without injury.

The fire is believed to be accidental, associated with combustible material in contact with a stove burner in the kitchen.

The estimated loss is $50,000 in structural damages and $10,000 in content loss.

 

