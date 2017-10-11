Coldest start this week will turn into a gradual warm-up

Lingering cloud cover will continue to hang out over the eastern half of the region through the morning, before it gradually moves out. The return of mainly sunny conditions will allow temperatures to be noticeably warmer for today, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Mainly clear conditions stick around for tonight, but overnight lows will be confined primarily to the 40s. The warming trend continues into Thursday with highs in the 70s, and 80s by Friday. Both Thursday and Friday will see a bounty of sunshine during the day.

Rain chances will make their return to Northeast Kansas, as early as late Friday night. The best chance of widespread rain will be on Saturday. A few thunderstorms could develop as well for Saturday, and there is the possibility of some of those storms being strong. The rain will come to an end early on Sunday.

