Deer causing more accidents this time of year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife says now that it’s fall, drivers can expect to see more accidents with deer.

Officials said it’s mating season for the deer. When you’re out driving, you may see does running out in the middle of the road. That’s due to them getting away from bucks. The main message to take away from workers with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and the manager at a local body shop is that you should actually hit the deer versus swerving.

“We do actually have the truck here that swerved to hit a deer, or to miss a deer rather. It actually buckled a couple brackets off of the frame. With a big truck like that, he could’ve taken out the deer and it would’ve been minimal damage in comparison. But instead, it’s a total loss.”

Campbell said by hitting a deer you can expect to pay as little as $1,000, which of course is much cheaper than losing your entire car.