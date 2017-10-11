Facebook outages reported throughout United States

Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Russia's communications watchdog has threatened to block access to Facebook next year if the company does not store its data locally. Alexander Zharov, chief of the Federal Communications Agency, told Russian news agencies on Tuesday Sept. 26, 2017, that they will work to "make Facebook comply with the law" on personal data which obliges foreign companies to store it in Russia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Facebook is down for hundreds of users across the United States.

Independent website Down Detector has received reports from hundreds of Facebook users saying the service isn’t working. The issues began Wednesday morning at around 8:20 a.m. and are also impacting users in the United Kingdom.

Some Instagram users also had issues accessing their profiles. Facebook has not released any information about the outage at this time.

Of course, people took to Twitter to voice their frustrations. Here are some of the best tweets

