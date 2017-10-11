Facebook outages reported throughout United States

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Facebook is down for hundreds of users across the United States.

Independent website Down Detector has received reports from hundreds of Facebook users saying the service isn’t working. The issues began Wednesday morning at around 8:20 a.m. and are also impacting users in the United Kingdom.

Some Instagram users also had issues accessing their profiles. Facebook has not released any information about the outage at this time.

Of course, people took to Twitter to voice their frustrations. Here are some of the best tweets

Facebook is down so I made my first Twitter account haha #facebookdown — Anxious doglover (@TSdoglover) October 11, 2017

Where will I post the pics of my dinner now? #facebookdown #instagramdown — Rhi H (@RedRhi23) October 11, 2017