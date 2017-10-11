Kansas inmate bound over in corrections officer stabbing

By Published:
Allen Schroeder Jr.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas inmate accused of stabbing and injuring a corrections officer has been charged in the case.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 27-year-old Allen Thomas Schroeder Jr. was bound over to for trial after a preliminary hearing Tuesday. He’ll be arraigned Thursday.

Shawnee County corrections officer Lacy Noll alleges Schroeder became angry after she threatened to write him up for screaming and inciting a riot in April.

She says Schroeder was initially upset because all the inmates in the module he was in were on lockdown at the same time.

Witnesses testify that Schroeder sharpened a broken drawer handle to stab Noll. She says she was struck on her face, back and shoulder.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s