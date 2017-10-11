Police investigating after emaciated pitbull was dumped in north Wichita

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a severely emaciated dog was found in north Wichita.

Early Monday, police said a 1990’s blue van was seen in the alley in the 1800 block of North Arkansas dropping something off and leaving.

A resident went to investigate and found a brown female pitbull that was left for dead. The dog was picked up by the resident and taken to a local vet clinic where it is being treated. The dog was in extremely critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or WPD animal services bureau at 350-3360.

