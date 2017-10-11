Riley County Police find skimmers on gas pump

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — In a Facebook post, the Riley County Police Department informed the public to keep an eye on their bank accounts.

Police found two skimming devices on a gas pump in Riley County on Wednesday. They say there’s a chance there may be others that haven’t been seen yet.

In the post, Riley County PD listed different types of skimmers: external and internal. External skimmers can be found on gas pumps or ATMs, but can blend in. Internal skimmers can steal your information electronically.

Police recommend to be aware when you fill up and look to make sure security seals are not broken.