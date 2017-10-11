Topeka hires new administrative municipal court judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced on Wednesday the hiring of Lori Dougherty-Bichsel as the Administrative Municipal Court Judge.

According to the city, Dougherty-Bichsel has 11 years of experience practicing law and will bring knowledge and experience to be a judge for Topeka.

Dougherty-Bichsel said she is honored to have the privilege to serve Topeka.

“Working with the local community has been a life-long passion; serving as the administrative Municipal Court judge is a remarkable opportunity to take that passion to the next level.”

This is Dougherty-Bichsel’s first judgeship. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas in 2006, and her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The University of Arizona in 2002.

Dougherty-Bichsel’s start date will be October 23rd with a salary of $104,000.