Topeka woman worried for loved ones in path of California wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local woman is asking the community to help those affected by the California wildfires.

Northeast Kansas native Charlotte Brady lived in Northern California for many years with her mother before recently moving back to Topeka.

Brady said she has been in constant contact with her mom and many friends who had to evacuate for their safety.

She said videos and pictures alone don’t do justice of what’s happening there and to keep the people affected in your thoughts over the next few days.

“It’s devastating, unbelievable. It makes my heart sink every time I try to think about it,” Brady said. “I’m just so concerned about what everybody’s going through out there. But I’m trying to do my part way out here 1500 miles away.”

Brady is encouraging everyone to go online and give monetary donations to help the victims of the California fires. The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army are already accepting those donations.

Brady is even working with local non-profits to organize a fundraiser in the northeast Kansas area. If you want to help Brady, you can call her at (707) 230-9056 or email her at charbrady66@outlook.com