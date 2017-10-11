Trump renews feud with NBC, raises license issue

By Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. A new Associated Press-NORC poll finds that North Korea’s nuclear weapons development is spooking most Americans. Two-thirds of them say President Donald Trump’s war of words with the isolated nation’s leader is making the situation worse. Less than one in 10 think Trump’s comments are making it better. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is renewing his feud with NBC News, and this time he’s raising the possibility of challenging broadcasting licensing for broadcast outlets.

Trump writes on Twitter that with all the “Fake News” coming out of “NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License?”

The Federal Communications Commission oversees the renewal of licenses for broadcasters.

Trump has been pushing back against a recent NBC News story that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson considered resigning during the summer and that Tillerson had called Trump a “moron.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s