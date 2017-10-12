48-year-old woman dies in house fire in central Kansas

ENTERPRISE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died in a house fire in central Kansas.

The Hays Post reports that Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman says the home was engulfed in flames Tuesday when fire crews responded. The body of 48-year-old Patricia Humes was found inside the home.

Enterprise Fire Chief Cecil Thrush says the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined and possibly accidental. Two dogs and a cat also died in the fire. Thrush says the home is considered a total loss.