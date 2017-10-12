Adopt-A-Pet: October 12, 2017

Just because Kyle is on vacation this week, doesn’t mean our Adopt-A-Pet segment is also taking a break. We have more lovable shelter animals that are looking for their fur-ever home.

Let’s kick things off with Millie. She’s a little two-year-old rat terrier mix. Millie loves to play and run around, but when she unwinds, she loves to just curl up with people and cuddle. Millie was found a stray, but she’ll be a great indoor dog with a little time and training.

Abby Allen, an adoption counselor with HHHS, says, “She’s still young, so training classes will be a good thing for her. But other than that, she will make a great fit for any family.”

Now, Millie loves meeting new people. Even so, Helping Hands Humane Society suggests bringing in the whole family if you are interested in giving Millie her fur-ever home.

Our next pup towers over Millie, but is super friendly as well. Meet Buddy, a four-year-old yellow lab mix. Buddy is full of energy, and is quite an active pooch. He loves playing with toys too, especially those of the soft and squeaky variety. Buddy enjoys having fun, but is also pretty obedient. He even has some basic commands down, like sit and stay. Buddy hasn’t been around children much, so it’ll be a good idea to bring in your kids to see if they’ll be a great buddy to him in return.

We certainly can’t end Adopt-A-Pet without including a cute kitty in the mix. Say hello to Eliot. He is a black five-year-old domestic short hair mix. Eliot loves to walk around, and isn’t shy to some play time with toys every now and then. On his down time though, he loves to just lay around and chill out on the couch. Eliot gets along with children well, so if your kids wants a little fur-ball to love, Eliot will be the purr-fect match.

Just a reminder that the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka is still running their special on all autumn colored cats. Their adoption fee is only 25 dollars.