AT&T helps women get technical job skills

LAWRENCE, Kan. – (KSNT) Local women are getting mentors and training in technical jobs thanks to AT&T. The company gave $40,000 to the Dwayne Peaslee Technical Training Center in Lawrence.

The tech school prepares women for technical jobs through its Growing Opportunities for Women Program. Mother of four, Samantha Cady, studies in the program. She said she’s not intimidated to go into a male-dominated field.

“I just really want to be able to provide for my family and show other women that they can do whatever they want in the workforce as long as they put their minds to it,” Cady said.

Cady said she thinks the mentoring program can teach her more than job skills.

“They have mentors here to help you, to maybe be not just mentors in technical ways, but also in goal seeking, and family, and balancing home and work with everyday life,” she said.

The program offers training for women interested in HVAC, Industrial Engineering Tech, Power Plant Tech, Construction, Auto Tech and more.