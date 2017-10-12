Brownback’s policy director resigning from administration

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Sam Brownback’s policy director is leaving the administration next week.

Brownback announced Brandon Smith’s departure Thursday. Smith has worked for the Brownback administration for nearly three years. Brownback’s office said Smith will take a job in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration.

The announcement comes as Brownback is awaiting confirmation to be ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom in President Donald Trump’s administration. Once he is confirmed, Brownback will resign and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will become Kansas’ new governor.