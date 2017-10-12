Brownback’s policy director resigning from administration

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Sam Brownback’s policy director is leaving the administration next week.

Brownback announced Brandon Smith’s departure Thursday. Smith has worked for the Brownback administration for nearly three years. Brownback’s office said Smith will take a job in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration.

The announcement comes as Brownback is awaiting confirmation to be ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom in President Donald Trump’s administration. Once he is confirmed, Brownback will resign and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will become Kansas’ new governor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s