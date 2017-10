TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating what they are calling a vacant house fire in East Topeka.

A call came in at midnight on Thursday of a fully-involved fire at a single-story home located in the 700 block of SE Highland Ave.

KSNT News has a crew headed to the scene. We will continue to follow this story as we learn more details.

.@Topekafire is on scene of a house fire at 727 SE Highland Avenue in east Topeka. @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/vEh1yGrBeK — Tiffany Littler (@TiffanyLittler) October 12, 2017

Several crews are on the scene. The house appears to have been unoccupied. @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/Zjquhc6LFi — Tiffany Littler (@TiffanyLittler) October 12, 2017