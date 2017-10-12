Family of child with heart defects encourages community to do Heart Walk

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT)- This little girl will be honored at a big event this weekend.

Four-year-old Makalyn Aubert from Rossville was born with a heart defect. Her heart is on the right side of her chest and is upside down.

She has already had two surgeries and is now waiting for a third. Despite her obstacles, she is a survivor and enjoying life.

Her mom, Melissa Aubert, calls Makalyn her “little miracle”.

“I just had no medical experience whatsoever so just having Makalyn has been life changing and eye opening,” Aubert said. “I just try to spread as much knowledge and I try to reach out to other people that are going through similar situations so that nobody feels alone.”

Makalyn will be one of six local heart survivors being honored at the 2017 Topeka Heart Walk.

The walk will raise money for the American Heart Association.

It will be taking place this Saturday at Washburn University. The festivites begin at 8:15 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m.