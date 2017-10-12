Head-on crash near Grantville

By Published:

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT)- The eastbound lane of Highway 24 is closed near Grantville due to a head-on crash.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig in Jefferson County confirmed with KSNT News Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. near the small town of Grantville.

Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. It’s not known at this time how many people were injured, or involved.

KSNT News reporter Grant Stephens is at the scene of the crash, for the latest info make sure to follow him on Twitter at @GrantKSNT.

This is a developing story, this post will be updated once we learn more.

