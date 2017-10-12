Joel Embiid returns to Allen Fieldhouse; Pullen practices with 76ers

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former Kansas basketball star Joel Embiid was back in Lawrence and inside Allen Fieldhouse to practice with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of their exhibition game on Friday night in Kansas City.

The 7’0″, 250lb center is as big, and healthy, as ever as he prepares for the upcoming NBA season.

Earlier in the week, Embiid signed a max extension of 5 years, for $148 million.

Embiid has been riddled with injuries and only played 31 total games since being drafted in 2014.

He’s happy to be back at KU, and was even considering staying for his sophomore season just a few years ago.

“I don’t think anybody knows this but I actually decided to stay because I love this place so much but I was kind of pushed to leave but I love this place. Any time I get the chance to come back I’m going to do that. This is kind of where it all started for me and without coming to this place I don’t think I would be where I am on the 76ers, so I’m really thankful,” – said Embiid.

Former K-State basketball player Jacob Pullen was also in attendance and practicing with the 76ers after he was picked up earlier this month.

“I just look at it as a great opportunity,” said Pullen. “They have a lot of good guys and a lot of older guys and a lot of younger guys so me being able to shoot the ball and do the things that I do I just feel like I got a chance to help them and it’s been a great journey.”