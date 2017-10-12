KU, Missouri discussing charity exhibition basketball game in KC

Courtesy: KSHB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas and Missouri will go head-to-head once again, this time for hurricane relief.

41 Action News in Kansas City has learned that the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri will play an exhibition basketball game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday, October 22nd.

The official announcement of the game will happen tomorrow. Officials from both KU and MU confirmed the news to 41 Action News. The teams are still awaiting approval from the NCAA.

The impromptu game is a benefit to raise money for victims of recent hurricanes that have hit the U.S.

Neither school can make money on the event, so all proceeds will go to relief efforts.

Kansas and Mizzou haven’t played basketball in any form since 2012, the year Missouri joined the SEC.

In 2011, Mizzou played Missouri Southern State University to benefit victims of the tornado in Joplin.