Lawrence Police investigating early morning armed robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police report the robbery occurred at the Circle K located at 1802 West 23rd Street. Just before 3:00 a.m. officers responded to a reported armed robbery that had just occurred. A male victim reported a man, armed with a firearm, wearing a mask and dark clothing, entered the business and demanded money. The suspect then took an unknown amount of money and left the business.

As the suspect left the business, two woman entered the business where the suspect then came back into the store and robbed them. Police said the suspect then ran from the area on foot going southbound.

Police say this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information are asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-709 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS.